Fri 9:25 | Author offers insight into the extraordinary and complicated world of adult autism

Marian Schembari is a prolific writer who was diagnosed with autism in her 30s.

In her book, "A Little Less Broken: How an Autism Diagnosis Finally Made Me Whole," she shares how her life was before and after the diagnosis, and how the diagnosis profoundly changed her life ... in positive ways.

Marian joins the Exchange to offer a broad range of insights into the world of autistic adults and how the people in the world around them can gain a deeper understanding.