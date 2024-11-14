© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Author offers insight into the extraordinary and complicated world of adult autism

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 14, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST
Marian Schembari is a prolific writer who was diagnosed with autism in her 30s.

In her book, "A Little Less Broken: How an Autism Diagnosis Finally Made Me Whole," she shares how her life was before and after the diagnosis, and how the diagnosis profoundly changed her life ... in positive ways.

Marian joins the Exchange to offer a broad range of insights into the world of autistic adults and how the people in the world around them can gain a deeper understanding.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
