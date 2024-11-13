Weds 9 AM | Newly released report on Oregon's first statewide housing plan

The Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) released the final report on Oregon’s first-ever Statewide Housing Plan (SWHP).

The five-year housing plan was launched in July 2019 with a bold, shared vision: to ensure every person across Oregon has a safe, stable, and affordable place to call home. In the report’s Letter from the Director, Andrea Bell says the agency and its partners exceeded many of the goals outlined in the plan’s six priorities while navigating economic uncertainties, devastating wildfires, and a global pandemic.

OHCS Director Andrea Bell joins the Exchange to discuss the plan, the report, and the progress. ACCESS Support Services Director, Melanie Doshier, will also join the conversation as a local partner.

