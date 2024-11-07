Fri 9 AM | Top news: Lethal bird flu; Pacific Power switch in Talent; and homeowners in high hazard wildfire areas
The JPR news team gathers for The Debrief to discuss the top news stories they are working on this week. Stories include: Jackson County confirms the presence of highly lethal bird flu in the region; Pacific Power turns off a setting in Talent that was apparently causing power outages; and the state delays sending out notifications to homeowners in living in high hazardous wildfire areas.