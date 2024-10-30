© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Hello, Halloween! A curated list of Spooky Reads

By Vanessa Finney
Published October 30, 2024 at 12:15 PM PDT
Calena Reeves
/
JPR

In the mood for some Appalachian Goth? How about an ecological dark fantasy occult family drama? Booksellers at Ashland's Bloomsbury Books give their scary-book recommendations from a wealth of Horror subgenres — including cozy mysteries no more frightful than the creak in your rocking chair.

Booksellers:
Susan Chapman
Riley Oken
Nicholas Anderson
Cody Lakin

Books:
"The Bog Wife" by Kate Chronister
"Smothermoss" by Alisa Alering
"The Damned" by J.K. Huysmans
"Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology"
...and many more!

Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney hosts <i>All Things Considered</i> on JPR and produces two segments for The Jefferson Exchange: <i>My Better Half</i> and <i>The Creative Way</i>.
