Oregon's Higher Education Commission releases new five-year strategic plan

The Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC) unanimously approved a five-year strategic plan on Oct 10. HECC Executive Director, Ben Cannon, joins the Exchange to discuss the vision, strategy and impact of the plan.

The new plan will be used to guide development and implementation of higher education and workforce development funding and policy initiatives that impact Oregonians statewide.

The adoption of the new plan occurred after a process of development and input that started in the fall of 2023.

It aims for a future where all Oregonians benefit from the economic, civic, and cultural impact of postsecondary education, training, and workforce development.

The 2024-2029 plan includes revised vision, mission, and values statements, and establishes five action-focused strategic goals to effect systems change through targeted strategies:

RELEVANCE

ALIGNMENT

AFFORDABLE

ACCESS

BELONGING

LEADERSHIP

The HECC contracted with Coraggio Group to facilitate the strategic development process which included assessment of background data and needs; broad public and partner engagement (including a public survey with over 400 responses, numerous focus groups, interviews, and outreach sessions); as well as discussion and input over the course of a year of HECC public meetings.