© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Oregon's Higher Education Commission releases new five-year strategic plan

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 21, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT
Oregon's Higher Education Coordinating Committee (HECC) released its 2024-2029 Strategic Plan
HECC
/
HECC
Oregon's Higher Education Coordinating Committee (HECC) released its 2024-2029 Strategic Plan

The Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC) unanimously approved a five-year strategic plan on Oct 10. HECC Executive Director, Ben Cannon, joins the Exchange to discuss the vision, strategy and impact of the plan.

The new plan will be used to guide development and implementation of higher education and workforce development funding and policy initiatives that impact Oregonians statewide.

The adoption of the new plan occurred after a process of development and input that started in the fall of 2023.

It aims for a future where all Oregonians benefit from the economic, civic, and cultural impact of postsecondary education, training, and workforce development.

The 2024-2029 plan includes revised vision, mission, and values statements, and establishes five action-focused strategic goals to effect systems change through targeted strategies:

RELEVANCE
ALIGNMENT
AFFORDABLE
ACCESS
BELONGING
LEADERSHIP

The HECC contracted with Coraggio Group to facilitate the strategic development process which included assessment of background data and needs; broad public and partner engagement (including a public survey with over 400 responses, numerous focus groups, interviews, and outreach sessions); as well as discussion and input over the course of a year of HECC public meetings.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeedhigher education
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay