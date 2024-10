Dr. Alex Gonzalez teaches courses in music pedagogy at Southern Oregon University, where he is also the Director of Bands for SOU.

Dr. Gonzalez is also the new Artistic Director and Conductor for the Rogue Valley Symphonic Band. The RVSB 2024-25 season officially opens on October 20th with "Phantom Fantastique."

Dr. Gonzalez joins the exchange to share insights into the new season.