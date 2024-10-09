© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Thur 9:25 | Yreka residents will vote on a new sales tax to fund the volunteer fire department

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 9, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
Two white and red fire trucks sticking out of a white fire station. Signs on the trucks and the station say, "Yreka Fire Department."
Yreka Fire Department
The Yreka Fire Department station, which is over 90 years old now.

Voters in Yreka will be asked to approve a sales tax increase in the upcoming election to fund the city’s struggling volunteer fire department.

The city council unanimously voted to send a proposed 1% increase in sales tax to voters in the November general election. The measure will require 50%, plus one vote, for passage.

Chief Jerry Lemos joins the Exchange to discuss.

The city’s volunteer fire fighter force is burdened with burnout, as the demands for the job have drastically outpaced the expectations of a volunteer staff. The sales tax increase is expected to generate about $2.4 million annually. The funding would allow the city to hire paid fire fighters to do the full-time jobs currently being shouldered by volunteers.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
