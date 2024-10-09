Thur 9:25 | Yreka residents will vote on a new sales tax to fund the volunteer fire department

Voters in Yreka will be asked to approve a sales tax increase in the upcoming election to fund the city’s struggling volunteer fire department.

The city council unanimously voted to send a proposed 1% increase in sales tax to voters in the November general election. The measure will require 50%, plus one vote, for passage.

Chief Jerry Lemos joins the Exchange to discuss.

The city’s volunteer fire fighter force is burdened with burnout, as the demands for the job have drastically outpaced the expectations of a volunteer staff. The sales tax increase is expected to generate about $2.4 million annually. The funding would allow the city to hire paid fire fighters to do the full-time jobs currently being shouldered by volunteers.