Tues 9:25 | What can bees tell us about the health of our environment?

Two Oregon State scientists can tell a lot about regional environments by studying the health of flowers, honeybees and pollination. The Oregon Bee Project is part of OSU's PolliNation. We invited experts from OSU to educate us.

The Exchange visits with Dr. Dewey Caron, an emeritus professor of entomology and wildlife ecology at the University of Delaware and an affiliate professor in the department of horticulture at OSU, and Dr. Ramesh Sagili, an associate professor of apiculture at OSU college of agricultural sciences in the department of horticulture.

Both scientists are internationally known authors and join the Exchange to discuss the status of beekeeping, honey production, climate, floral resources and pollination in southern Oregon, and across the state and nation.