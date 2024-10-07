© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9:25 | What can bees tell us about the health of our environment?

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 7, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

Two Oregon State scientists can tell a lot about regional environments by studying the health of flowers, honeybees and pollination. The Oregon Bee Project is part of OSU's PolliNation. We invited experts from OSU to educate us.

The Exchange visits with Dr. Dewey Caron, an emeritus professor of entomology and wildlife ecology at the University of Delaware and an affiliate professor in the department of horticulture at OSU, and Dr. Ramesh Sagili, an associate professor of apiculture at OSU college of agricultural sciences in the department of horticulture.

Both scientists are internationally known authors and join the Exchange to discuss the status of beekeeping, honey production, climate, floral resources and pollination in southern Oregon, and across the state and nation.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
