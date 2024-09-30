Tues 9:40 | Southern Oregon Pride Parade celebrates freedom to love

© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Southern Oregon Pride Parade celebrates freedom to love

By Milt Radford,
Natalie Golay
Published September 30, 2024
Ashland City Councilor Gina DuQuenne speaks at a Pride celebration
Photo by Bob Palermini
/
Ashland News - Bob Palermini
Ashland City Councilor Gina Duquenne speaks at a Pride celebration

Tens of millions of Americans do not conform to the dominant cultural perspective of heterosexual relations inherited from previous generations and past eras of American history.

The stigmas and hostilities faced by nonconforming Americans are challenged by peaceful celebrations of the freedom to love. Nationally, these celebrations are demonstrated in Pride Parades.

Oct 1 is the annual Southern Oregon Pride Parade and celebration. The theme this year is Freedom. Ashland City Councilor, Gina DuQuenne joins the Exchange to talk about the SO Pride Parade.

Milt Radford
Milt is the producer and host of Morning Edition on JPR.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange.
