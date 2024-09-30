Tues 9:40 | Southern Oregon Pride Parade celebrates freedom to love

Tens of millions of Americans do not conform to the dominant cultural perspective of heterosexual relations inherited from previous generations and past eras of American history.

The stigmas and hostilities faced by nonconforming Americans are challenged by peaceful celebrations of the freedom to love. Nationally, these celebrations are demonstrated in Pride Parades.

Oct 1 is the annual Southern Oregon Pride Parade and celebration. The theme this year is Freedom. Ashland City Councilor, Gina DuQuenne joins the Exchange to talk about the SO Pride Parade.