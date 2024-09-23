CalPoly leads formation of new Public Wildfire Catastrophe Model

Cal Poly Humboldt and the California Insurance Commission have teamed up to form a strategy group that will make recommendations to the state for developing a Public Wildfire Catastrophe Model.

When completed, the model will be the first of its kind in the nation. Professor Eric Riggs is Dean of the College of Natural Resources and Sciences at Cal Poly, Humboldt. He will serve as the chair for the strategy group and invite experts in climate science, forestry, and wildfire safety education from across the California State University system and other universities and non-profits engaged in wildfire safety.