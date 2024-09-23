© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

CalPoly leads formation of new Public Wildfire Catastrophe Model

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 23, 2024 at 11:25 AM PDT
Cal Fire firefighter Bo Santiago observes a backfire as the Rocky fire burns near Clearlake in 2015.
Josh Edelson
/
AP Photo
Cal Fire firefighter Bo Santiago observes a backfire as the Rocky fire burns near Clearlake in 2015.

Cal Poly Humboldt and the California Insurance Commission have teamed up to form a strategy group that will make recommendations to the state for developing a Public Wildfire Catastrophe Model.

When completed, the model will be the first of its kind in the nation. Professor Eric Riggs is Dean of the College of Natural Resources and Sciences at Cal Poly, Humboldt. He will serve as the chair for the strategy group and invite experts in climate science, forestry, and wildfire safety education from across the California State University system and other universities and non-profits engaged in wildfire safety.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
