Fri 9:25 | The problem with Psilocybin (sill o sigh bin)

In partnership with NAMI-Southern Oregon (NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness), Andra Hollenbeck from NAMI-SO hosts conversations with mental health professionals and those navigating mental health.

In this episode, Andra visits with Heidi Pendergast, Oregon director for Healing Advocacy Fund, and Emma Knighton, Director of Services for InnerTrek to discuss about how the drug Psilocybin is being used to treat patients diagnosed with mental illness.