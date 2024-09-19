© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | The problem with Psilocybin (sill o sigh bin)

By Andra Hollenbeck
Published September 19, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

In partnership with NAMI-Southern Oregon (NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness), Andra Hollenbeck from NAMI-SO hosts conversations with mental health professionals and those navigating mental health.

In this episode, Andra visits with Heidi Pendergast, Oregon director for Healing Advocacy Fund, and Emma Knighton, Director of Services for InnerTrek to discuss about how the drug Psilocybin is being used to treat patients diagnosed with mental illness.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Andra Hollenbeck
See stories by Andra Hollenbeck