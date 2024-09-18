Thurs 9 AM | DEQ's Community Air Action Planning Pilot Project

A community-led action approach allows the lived experience of the community members to prioritize ways to improve air quality and address activities that cause air pollution. This approach forms the basis for the Department of Air Quality's Community Air Action Planning (CAAP) pilot program.

See the DEQ description here.

Joining the Exchange are Ryan Bellison, who leads the program, and Jennifer Mylenek, Executive Director of CASA of Jackson County. DEQ has selected four communities for the pilot program. Medford, Oregon is one.

