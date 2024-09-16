© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9:40 | Oregon's first Latino DA, John Haroldson, retires

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 16, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
John Haroldson was the first Hispanic District Attorney in the state of Oregon.

Benton County District Attorney John M. Haroldson is a trailblazer in Oregon’s legal community. As the first Hispanic or Latino District Attorney in the state's history, Haroldson's career has been marked by his dedication to justice and his commitment to community service.

Raised in both the Pacific Northwest and Monterrey, Mexico, Haroldson’s bilingual and bicultural upbringing has been a defining influence in his legal career, a role he has approached with a deep understanding of diverse perspectives. Haroldson enters retirement leaving behind a legacy of justice, education, and service—a legacy that has paved the way for future generations in Oregon’s legal community.

