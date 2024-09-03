Wed 9:40 | Residents of Douglas County unite to bring down the Winchester Dam

The Winchester Dam is the last remaining treated wood dam in the United States. It's also one of the last obstacles to the free passage of salmon and steelhead on the North Umpqua River, and a health hazard to residents of Douglas County due to its condemned state.

The Flowing Forever Foundation operates WinchesterDam.com to raise awareness of the need for the dam's removal as soon as possible. We're joined by FFF president Adam Miller to talk about why the dam removal is necessary and how the foundation is working to see it accomplished.