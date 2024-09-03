© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Residents of Douglas County unite to bring down the Winchester Dam

By Mike Green
Published September 3, 2024 at 12:21 PM PDT
The 133-year-old Winchester Dam near Roseburg underwent repairs from August to early September.
Kirk Blaine
/
Native Fish Society
The 133-year-old Winchester Dam near Roseburg underwent repairs from August to early September.

The Winchester Dam is the last remaining treated wood dam in the United States. It's also one of the last obstacles to the free passage of salmon and steelhead on the North Umpqua River, and a health hazard to residents of Douglas County due to its condemned state.

The Flowing Forever Foundation operates WinchesterDam.com to raise awareness of the need for the dam's removal as soon as possible. We're joined by FFF president Adam Miller to talk about why the dam removal is necessary and how the foundation is working to see it accomplished.

Mike Green
Mike Green is a host on the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
