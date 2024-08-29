© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Electronic recycling options in the Rogue Valley

By Cynthia Scherr
Published August 29, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
Almonroth
/
Wikimedia Commons

How do you get rid of old electronics? When you or your business updates or replaces old electronic devices, like TVs, computers, tablets or phones, what do you do with all the leftover tiny bits and pieces? Some are hazardous and some pose security risks for your data.

AfterBits Electronic Recycling has solutions. Host Cynthia Scherr speaks with Robert Hibbs, founder of the Medford-based company that helps reduce electronic waste by offering secure and safe options for disposal.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Cynthia Scherr
See stories by Cynthia Scherr