Fri 9:25 | Electronic recycling options in the Rogue Valley

How do you get rid of old electronics? When you or your business updates or replaces old electronic devices, like TVs, computers, tablets or phones, what do you do with all the leftover tiny bits and pieces? Some are hazardous and some pose security risks for your data.

AfterBits Electronic Recycling has solutions. Host Cynthia Scherr speaks with Robert Hibbs, founder of the Medford-based company that helps reduce electronic waste by offering secure and safe options for disposal.