Racial inequities in accessing opioid addiction medications
A new study published by Oregon State University and Johns Hopkins reveal disturbing data that show patients seeking prescribed medications for recovering from opioid use may have a difficult time at the pharmacy depending on where they live.
In counties that have the highest rate of racial and economic segregation, pharmacies were more than two times more likely to restrict dispensation of prescribed treatment drugs than in counties where more economically privileged patients lived. We'll talk with the researchers to learn more.