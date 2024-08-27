© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Racial inequities in accessing opioid addiction medications

By Mike Green,
Angela Decker
Published August 27, 2024 at 11:14 AM PDT
The Oregon Health Authority plans to provide opioid overdose reversal kits to schools across the state. The kits naloxone, shown in this 2020 file photo, a drug that helps someone overdosing from fentanyl or other opioids.
Kristian Foden-Vencil
/
OPB
A new study published by Oregon State University and Johns Hopkins reveal disturbing data that show patients seeking prescribed medications for recovering from opioid use may have a difficult time at the pharmacy depending on where they live.

In counties that have the highest rate of racial and economic segregation, pharmacies were more than two times more likely to restrict dispensation of prescribed treatment drugs than in counties where more economically privileged patients lived. We'll talk with the researchers to learn more.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
