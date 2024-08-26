Tues 9 AM | Measure 110 evolution impact

Decriminalizing drug addiction was the original purpose of Measure 110 when voters put it on the ballot in 2020. The state legislature revised Measure 110 earlier this year and gave offenders a choice of jail or treatment for addiction.

State Representative Pam Marsh and Dr. Kerri Hecox join the JX to talk about the current impact of the law's revision in the Rogue Valley. Both will facilitate a free pubic Q&A on the issue on Sept. 3 in the Gresham Room at Ashland Public Library from 4pm - 5pm.

The discussion is part of their Big Ideas Talk Series: "Milestone, Mistake or Some of Both?"