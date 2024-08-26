© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9 AM | Measure 110 evolution impact

By Mike Green,
Angela DeckerGeoffrey Riley
Published August 26, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT
Oregon State Capitol building, May 18, 2021. Oregon's unique tax law sends money back to taxpayers whenever personal income tax revenues come in at least 2% above initial projections during a two-year budget cycle.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff
/
OPB
-

Decriminalizing drug addiction was the original purpose of Measure 110 when voters put it on the ballot in 2020. The state legislature revised Measure 110 earlier this year and gave offenders a choice of jail or treatment for addiction.

State Representative Pam Marsh and Dr. Kerri Hecox join the JX to talk about the current impact of the law's revision in the Rogue Valley. Both will facilitate a free pubic Q&A on the issue on Sept. 3 in the Gresham Room at Ashland Public Library from 4pm - 5pm.

The discussion is part of their Big Ideas Talk Series: "Milestone, Mistake or Some of Both?" LINK

Mike Green
Mike Green is a host on the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
