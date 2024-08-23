© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Science & Technology
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | The archaeologists show the public how it's done

By Chelsea Rose
Published August 23, 2024 at 10:04 AM PDT
Grab a shovel and start digging. That's how archaeology works, right? Wrong, and we have a few people willing to talk about the correct way to go about it. Southern Oregon Historical Society and our partners at the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology team up for Archaeology Night at Hanley Farm near Medford on August 29th.

It's an evening of demonstrations and explanations and lessons in thinking like an archaeologist. Chelsea Rose, our Underground History host from SOULA, joins in a conversation about the event, accompanied by SOHS Curator Anna Sloan.

Chelsea Rose
Chelsea Rose is the director of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) and host of the Underground History podcast, which airs during the Jefferson Exchange on JPR's News &amp; Information service and can be found on all major podcast platforms.&nbsp;
