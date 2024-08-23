Mon 9 AM | The archaeologists show the public how it's done

Grab a shovel and start digging. That's how archaeology works, right? Wrong, and we have a few people willing to talk about the correct way to go about it. Southern Oregon Historical Society and our partners at the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology team up for Archaeology Night at Hanley Farm near Medford on August 29th.

It's an evening of demonstrations and explanations and lessons in thinking like an archaeologist. Chelsea Rose, our Underground History host from SOULA, joins in a conversation about the event, accompanied by SOHS Curator Anna Sloan.