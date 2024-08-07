© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | What's the Future of Local Media?

By Mike Green,
Angela DeckerGeoffrey Riley
Published August 7, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

More than half of the counties across America have limited access to reliable news and information, according to researchers at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. The State of Local News 2023 report, produced by Northwestern's Local News Initiative, paints a dim outlook with 204 counties that have no local media and a trending pattern of an average of 2.5 local news media lost every week, up from an average of two per week a year ago.

But Andrew DeVigal, Director of the Agora Journalism Center at the University of Oregon, and Maya Chupkov, who manages the Media and Democracy program at Common Cause California, remain undaunted by the task of saving local media. We'll explore the future of local media and learn why they are optimistic.

Mike Green
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
