Wed 9:25 | We have numbers on kelp loss, and it's a lot

When people talk about vanishing forests in our part of the world, it's usually a reference to collections of trees on land. Not this time. There is another vanishing forest of great concern, under the surface of the Pacific Ocean.

The kelp forests in the shallow waters have been vanishing in recent years, and recent research from the Oregon Kelp Alliance puts some numbers to the loss: about two-thirds of the kelp canopy have been lost in the last decade, generally munched down by sea urchins.

We get details on the kelp loss and possible remedies, in a chat with Dr. Sara Hamilton from the University of California-Davis and Tom Calvanese from the Oregon Sea Grant program.