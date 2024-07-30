© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | We have numbers on kelp loss, and it's a lot

By Angela Decker,
Geoffrey Riley
Published July 30, 2024 at 10:51 AM PDT

When people talk about vanishing forests in our part of the world, it's usually a reference to collections of trees on land. Not this time. There is another vanishing forest of great concern, under the surface of the Pacific Ocean.

The kelp forests in the shallow waters have been vanishing in recent years, and recent research from the Oregon Kelp Alliance puts some numbers to the loss: about two-thirds of the kelp canopy have been lost in the last decade, generally munched down by sea urchins.

We get details on the kelp loss and possible remedies, in a chat with Dr. Sara Hamilton from the University of California-Davis and Tom Calvanese from the Oregon Sea Grant program.

Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
