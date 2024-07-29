© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Business and Labor
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | How SCORE helps entrepreneurs get into the game

By Angela Decker,
Geoffrey Riley
Published July 29, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

There's no substitute for experience when you're doing something difficult. And you can't get experience overnight when doing something like starting a business from scratch. But what you CAN do is call upon the experience of people who've been down that road, and that's why there's SCORE, originally the Service Corps of Retired Executives.

SCORE volunteers donate their time to give entrepreneurs starting businesses some guidance. Southwest Oregon is served by a SCORE chapter based in Central Oregon. We visit with two of the regional board members, Don Blaser and Bruce Kelling.

Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
