Tue 9 AM | How SCORE helps entrepreneurs get into the game

There's no substitute for experience when you're doing something difficult. And you can't get experience overnight when doing something like starting a business from scratch. But what you CAN do is call upon the experience of people who've been down that road, and that's why there's SCORE, originally the Service Corps of Retired Executives.

SCORE volunteers donate their time to give entrepreneurs starting businesses some guidance. Southwest Oregon is served by a SCORE chapter based in Central Oregon. We visit with two of the regional board members, Don Blaser and Bruce Kelling.

