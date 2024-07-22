© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Keeping journalism alive by staying truly local in coverage

By Geoffrey Riley,
Angela Decker
Published July 22, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

[Tue 9 AM | Keeping journalism alive by staying truly local in coverage] Staying in business in the journalism field has grown tougher in recent years, with newspapers taking the loss of paid subscriptions and classified advertising especially hard.

For some journalism entities, the key to survival has been to go hyper-local: focus heavily on the news created in town or nearby. Case in point: Ashland.news, which local news consumers created to take the space created by the end of the Daily Tidings newspaper. There are other examples in the region, including The Chronicle, which describes itself as "HYPER-LOCAL NEWS for Springfield, Creswell, Cottage Grove, & Pleasant Hill."

We hear about the approach and the results in a chat with Editor Bert Etling of Ashland.news and Chronicle owner/publisher Noel Nash.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
See stories by Geoffrey Riley
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
See stories by Angela Decker