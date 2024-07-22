[Tue 9 AM | Keeping journalism alive by staying truly local in coverage] Staying in business in the journalism field has grown tougher in recent years, with newspapers taking the loss of paid subscriptions and classified advertising especially hard.

For some journalism entities, the key to survival has been to go hyper-local: focus heavily on the news created in town or nearby. Case in point: Ashland.news, which local news consumers created to take the space created by the end of the Daily Tidings newspaper. There are other examples in the region, including The Chronicle, which describes itself as "HYPER-LOCAL NEWS for Springfield, Creswell, Cottage Grove, & Pleasant Hill."

We hear about the approach and the results in a chat with Editor Bert Etling of Ashland.news and Chronicle owner/publisher Noel Nash.