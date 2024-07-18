Arsenic fears, a response to the Grants Pass Supreme Court decision, and the resignation of a Josephine County Commissioner
Well. A FEW things have happened since the last time our news team assembled on the air. In addition to the volume and intensity of national news, we've had lightning storms, some additional fires from those, and concerns over arsenic contamination in Jackson County.
JPR News reporters have been working these and other stories, and they gather once again for a new addition of The Debrief, talking about the week's big stories and their coverage.