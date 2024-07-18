Fri 9:40 | Growing a miso-making operation from scratch in the Illinois Valley

What food connects you to your family? For Midori Uehara, that food is miso, the fermented soybean paste used in many Japanese foods. She started making her own miso after moving to Oregon a few years back, and the labor of love turned into a business, Mido's Miso. From the base in Cave Junction,Mido's Miso travels to store shelves from Ashland to Eugene.

Will Smith, food stylist and the host of our Savor podcast, had a chance to visit with Midori Uehara, to get to know her and her business. Hear the details of making miso, along with the flavors and feelings it can engender in people.