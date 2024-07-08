Tue 9 AM | How to protect a forest from fragmentation, long-term

In a perfect world, forests could produce timber for industry and still provide wildlife habitat and carbon sequestration, and all the people who care about forests would be happy.

The Conservation Fund is working on it. TCF buys at-risk private forests and gets them into conservation easements, which protect the land from fragmentation in perpuity. TCF admits it needs to scale up its operation, to have a greater impact in a warming and changing world.

We get an overview of how the process works from Matt Purdy, TCF's Director of Forest Investments, based in Portland.