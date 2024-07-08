© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | How to protect a forest from fragmentation, long-term

By Geoffrey Riley,
Angela Decker
Published July 8, 2024 at 10:14 AM PDT

In a perfect world, forests could produce timber for industry and still provide wildlife habitat and carbon sequestration, and all the people who care about forests would be happy.

The Conservation Fund is working on it. TCF buys at-risk private forests and gets them into conservation easements, which protect the land from fragmentation in perpuity. TCF admits it needs to scale up its operation, to have a greater impact in a warming and changing world.

We get an overview of how the process works from Matt Purdy, TCF's Director of Forest Investments, based in Portland.

Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
