The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Increasing cost of veterinary care squeezes animal shelter

By Geoffrey Riley,
Angela Decker
Published July 8, 2024 at 10:06 AM PDT

The business of rescuing animals may start from the heart, but it has a huge impact on the wallet. Just ask the people at Rescue Ranch in Yreka, a no-kill shelter for dogs of all shapes and sizes.

The ranch buys dog food by the pallet, but veterinary care is another major expense, and the cost is rising all the time. On top of that, there's a shortage of vets, forcing Rescue Ranch to take dogs to Ashland and Klamath Falls for spay/neuter and other vet services.

Laura Golay from the ranch returns to the JX to tell the story of many dogs and few vets.

Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
