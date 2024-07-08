Tue 9:40 | Increasing cost of veterinary care squeezes animal shelter

The business of rescuing animals may start from the heart, but it has a huge impact on the wallet. Just ask the people at Rescue Ranch in Yreka, a no-kill shelter for dogs of all shapes and sizes.

The ranch buys dog food by the pallet, but veterinary care is another major expense, and the cost is rising all the time. On top of that, there's a shortage of vets, forcing Rescue Ranch to take dogs to Ashland and Klamath Falls for spay/neuter and other vet services.

Laura Golay from the ranch returns to the JX to tell the story of many dogs and few vets.