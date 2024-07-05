Mon 9:09 | Common Ground Conversations: Shari Dunn on divergent voting patterns

After the earliest presidential debate in generations and a controversial Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity, voters have turned their attention to politics and the election sooner than usual. In our continuing series, we're diving into the persistent trend of polarization of women voters along racial lines. Shari Dunn is the author of "Qualified: How Competency Checking and Race Collide at Work." She joins Mike Green to offer her insights into why the majorities of Black and White women have consistently voted polar opposite in nearly every election. https://www.harpercollins.com/products/qualified-shari-dunn?variant=42778397638690 LINK https://commongroundconversations.com

