Fri 9:40 | Songs and stories of the Irish diaspora, straight from Oregon's outback

New York. Chicago. Plush. Plush, as in Plush, Oregon? Yep, it's one of the places in the country that saw a large influx of Irish people from the middle of the 19th century onward.

Corey Murphy sings songs of the Irish diaspora, with a special focus on the pipeline of people from the Old Country to Lake County. He's got an event coming up (July 13th) in Klamath Falls, to share some of his songs and stories, and Vanessa Finney grabbed him for an advance interview.

Corey Murphy is our latest guest on the podcast The Creative Way.