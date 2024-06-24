Tue 9:40 | Married movers and shakers: 'Queer Power Couples'

People had to work for a long time to be able to marry each other in America. That is, if they wanted to marry people of the same gender.

Now that same-sex marriage is the law of the land, queer couples abound. And some notable pairs are celebrated in the book Queer Power Couples: On Love and Possibility. These are people who are trailblazers in various fields, captured in words by Hannah Murphy Winter and in photographs by Billie Winter. We meet the Winters and talk about their book.

