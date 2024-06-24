© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Married movers and shakers: 'Queer Power Couples'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 24, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

People had to work for a long time to be able to marry each other in America. That is, if they wanted to marry people of the same gender.

Now that same-sex marriage is the law of the land, queer couples abound. And some notable pairs are celebrated in the book Queer Power Couples: On Love and Possibility. These are people who are trailblazers in various fields, captured in words by Hannah Murphy Winter and in photographs by Billie Winter. We meet the Winters and talk about their book.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
