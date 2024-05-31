Mon 9:25 | Woman physician sees continued issues with treatment of women in medicine

There's a reason "hysteria" and "hysterectomy" sound so much alike: scientists used to think that agitated women would settle down if their troubled and troubling uteruses were removed. We've come a long way since then... ...haven't we?

Maybe not, as Dr. Elizabeth Comen reports in her book All in Her Head: The Truth and Lies Early Medicine Taught Us About Women's Bodies and Why It Matters Today. Comen is a practicing MD, and still sees examples of medical treatment differing in quality by gender, and sees differences in the way female practitioners like her are treated, both by patients and by fellow doctors.

We visit with the author about the road already traveled, and the distance yet to cover in putting full gender equity into medicine.

