Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Woman physician sees continued issues with treatment of women in medicine

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 31, 2024 at 11:08 AM PDT
Jenny Cepeda
/
Pixabay

There's a reason "hysteria" and "hysterectomy" sound so much alike: scientists used to think that agitated women would settle down if their troubled and troubling uteruses were removed. We've come a long way since then... ...haven't we?

Maybe not, as Dr. Elizabeth Comen reports in her book All in Her Head: The Truth and Lies Early Medicine Taught Us About Women's Bodies and Why It Matters Today. Comen is a practicing MD, and still sees examples of medical treatment differing in quality by gender, and sees differences in the way female practitioners like her are treated, both by patients and by fellow doctors.

We visit with the author about the road already traveled, and the distance yet to cover in putting full gender equity into medicine.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
