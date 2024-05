The primary election in Oregon dominated the news this week, with its collection of winners and losers and surprises, including a split decision on reshapingJackson County government. But voting was not the only thing happening this week.

JPR News reporters gather in the JX studio to add some details to the week's issues and events, and what it took to cover them. Our panel consists of Jane Vaughan, Justin Higginbottom, and Roman Battaglia.