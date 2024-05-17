Mon 9 AM | Looking for the right combination of wind power potential and limited impacts

Those stiff winds on the Pacific Ocean could potentially generate a lot of electricity, but we're several steps away from the installation of wind turbines out there.

Meanwhile, the scientists at the conservation group Point Blue have been examining the areas designated for potential windfarm development off the California coast. They are trying to find a sweet spot where power generation looks good, while not degrading the environment or human activities.

We get an overview of what Point Blue found, in a conversation with California Current Group Director Jaime Jahncke and Senior Marine Ecologist Cotton Rockwood.

