jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 AM | Proposed reclassification of Cannabis could have surprising impacts

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 14, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
Cannabis on display
Richard Vogel
/
AP
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo, a bud tender shows a top cannabis strain at a dispensary in Portland, Ore. Two major cannabis trade and lobbying groups in Oregon are merging.

Recently, the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration recommended reclassifying cannabis into a less dangerous category. Add to this new classification, a bulky and confusing list of rules and regulations such as those in Trinity County, and the reclassification impacts could be surprising. The Trinity County Agriculture Alliance is the official trade association of Trinity County’s licensed cannabis industry and works to support cannabis farmers and businesses. TCAA Executive Director Karla Avila and Policy Director Adrien Keys join the JX to talk about the reclassification and what it means for the cannabis industry.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
