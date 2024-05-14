Wed 9:40 AM | Proposed reclassification of Cannabis could have surprising impacts

Recently, the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration recommended reclassifying cannabis into a less dangerous category. Add to this new classification, a bulky and confusing list of rules and regulations such as those in Trinity County, and the reclassification impacts could be surprising. The Trinity County Agriculture Alliance is the official trade association of Trinity County’s licensed cannabis industry and works to support cannabis farmers and businesses. TCAA Executive Director Karla Avila and Policy Director Adrien Keys join the JX to talk about the reclassification and what it means for the cannabis industry.