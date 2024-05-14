© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
History
The Jefferson Exchange

An archaeologist shares the wonders of our National Park System through LEGOs

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 14, 2024 at 10:41 AM PDT
Lego National Park Vignette by Gavin the Lego National Park Ranger
Lego National Park Vignette by Gavin the Lego National Park Ranger

What began as an effort to get signatures in support of a LEGO set to honor the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service, has grown into a National Park Service LEGO Vignettes social media account, with 20,000 followers on Instagram and over 70,000 on Facebook. The mysterious man behind the LEGO curtain, Gavin the LEGO Park Ranger joins Underground History with host Chelsea Rose to talk about this innovative outreach effort.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeednational parks
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Natalie Golay is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Mike Green hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team