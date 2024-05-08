© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | From the neurons to infinity (and beyond?): Creativity Conference returns to SOU

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 8, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
Pixabay

The air may fairly crackle with excitement when the latest edition of the Creativity Conference convenes at Southern Oregon University next week (May 16-19).

Creativity is examined from many angles, from the physiological sources to the applications in arts and science and more.

One example: the keynote speaker, Indre Viskontas, is both a neuroscientist and a musician/opera director.

We get a preview of the events of the conference from Co-Executive Director Daniel DeNeui.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
