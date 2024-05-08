Thu 9:40 | From the neurons to infinity (and beyond?): Creativity Conference returns to SOU

The air may fairly crackle with excitement when the latest edition of the Creativity Conference convenes at Southern Oregon University next week (May 16-19).

Creativity is examined from many angles, from the physiological sources to the applications in arts and science and more.

One example: the keynote speaker, Indre Viskontas, is both a neuroscientist and a musician/opera director.

We get a preview of the events of the conference from Co-Executive Director Daniel DeNeui.

