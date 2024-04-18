© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Food and Agriculture
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Slow soil, quickening insects: April gardening tips

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 18, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

We're right around the time of year when it's unlikely that a garden (at least in the Medford area) will be visited by frost overnight. Just the same, it may take a while for the soil to warm up. The insects require a bit less preheating, it turns out.

These and other gardening issues are part of our resumption of the Garden for Life podcast. Sitting in for Lynn Kunstman this time is Grace Florjancic, who is the Master Gardener training coordinator at Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center near Medford. We talk about things gardeners should consider doing as things warm up, and what they might have been doing a few weeks back.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
