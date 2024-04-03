© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | To the camps and back: 'From Thorns to Blossoms'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 3, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Mitsuko Asai was still in elementary school when World War II started, and the U.S. government sent her Japanese American family from their home in Hood River to a series of internment camps. The racism she found upon returning to Hood River convinced her to bury her past and not look back.

But studying in Japan on a scholarship in the 1950s changed "Mitzi's" outlook once more. She writes of the tough times, and coming to terms with her heritage, in the book From Thorns to Blossoms: A Japanese American Family in War and Peace.

Mitzi Asai Loftus stops by the JX studio to talk about revisiting an eventful life in her memoir.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
