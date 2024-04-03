Thu 9:40 | To the camps and back: 'From Thorns to Blossoms'
Mitsuko Asai was still in elementary school when World War II started, and the U.S. government sent her Japanese American family from their home in Hood River to a series of internment camps. The racism she found upon returning to Hood River convinced her to bury her past and not look back.
But studying in Japan on a scholarship in the 1950s changed "Mitzi's" outlook once more. She writes of the tough times, and coming to terms with her heritage, in the book From Thorns to Blossoms: A Japanese American Family in War and Peace.
Mitzi Asai Loftus stops by the JX studio to talk about revisiting an eventful life in her memoir.