Wed 9:25 | Our Children Oregon puts its 2024 Children's Agenda before state legislators

The current Oregon legislative session is short (maximum 35 days), and a couple of pressing issues--like drugs and homelessness--dominate legislators' attention. But there are other day-to-day needs Our Children Oregon would also like to see addressed.

OCO prepares an annual Children's Agenda, and the agenda for 2024 includes items left untouched by the legislature in 2023. Three major categories make up the 2024 Children's Agenda: economic well-being, education, and family and community. We get details on specific proposals within those categories, in a chat with OCO Executive Director Jenifer Wagley and Policy & Advocacy Manager Ivy Major-McDowall.