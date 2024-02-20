© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Children and Family
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Our Children Oregon puts its 2024 Children's Agenda before state legislators

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 20, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

The current Oregon legislative session is short (maximum 35 days), and a couple of pressing issues--like drugs and homelessness--dominate legislators' attention. But there are other day-to-day needs Our Children Oregon would also like to see addressed.

OCO prepares an annual Children's Agenda, and the agenda for 2024 includes items left untouched by the legislature in 2023. Three major categories make up the 2024 Children's Agenda: economic well-being, education, and family and community. We get details on specific proposals within those categories, in a chat with OCO Executive Director Jenifer Wagley and Policy & Advocacy Manager Ivy Major-McDowall.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team