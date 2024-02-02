© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Oregon legislative kickoff, from a Republican/House view

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 2, 2024

It's back to Salem for the members of the Oregon Legislature, meeting starting today (February 5th) in the "short" session in the year between budgets. We pick the brains of regional legislators about projections for the month, one from each house and party.

Now it's Kim Wallan's turn; she is a Republican and Representative from Medford. Rep. Wallan gives us her perspective on the things that need doing, and what might get done before the session comes to a close. Unlike our interview with Sen. Jeff Golden, we knew at interview time about the Oregon Supreme Court ruling that bars legislators with excessive absences from running for reelection. The most recent walkout was in the Senate.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
