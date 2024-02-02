Mon 9:25 | Oregon legislative kickoff, from a Republican/House view

It's back to Salem for the members of the Oregon Legislature, meeting starting today (February 5th) in the "short" session in the year between budgets. We pick the brains of regional legislators about projections for the month, one from each house and party.

Now it's Kim Wallan's turn; she is a Republican and Representative from Medford. Rep. Wallan gives us her perspective on the things that need doing, and what might get done before the session comes to a close. Unlike our interview with Sen. Jeff Golden, we knew at interview time about the Oregon Supreme Court ruling that bars legislators with excessive absences from running for reelection. The most recent walkout was in the Senate.

