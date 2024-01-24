© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Targeted grants to help students read show improvement in California

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 24, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

School problems quickly become political problems. If a school is not performing well--meaning its students are not working up to grade level on tests--the pressure increases to change staffing, or increase funding (or decrease it as a penalty), or even close the school.

Recent research looked into targeted grants to help students in struggling California schools to improve their reading skills. The research found that the grants had the desired effect, and made a difference in reading achievement. Sarah Novicoffand Thomas Dee at Stanford University led the research. Novicoff, a PhD candidate, talked to the JX about the research findings and their potential implications.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
