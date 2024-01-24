Thu 9:40 | Targeted grants to help students read show improvement in California

School problems quickly become political problems. If a school is not performing well--meaning its students are not working up to grade level on tests--the pressure increases to change staffing, or increase funding (or decrease it as a penalty), or even close the school.

Recent research looked into targeted grants to help students in struggling California schools to improve their reading skills. The research found that the grants had the desired effect, and made a difference in reading achievement. Sarah Novicoffand Thomas Dee at Stanford University led the research. Novicoff, a PhD candidate, talked to the JX about the research findings and their potential implications.

