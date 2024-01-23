© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Beyond lectures: Ashland educators refresh their support of student-teacher conversations

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 23, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

Maybe once upon a time, education was a one-way street: the teacher talked, the student listened-except when directed to talk. It is not like that anymore, or shouldn't be, say Ashland educators Tiffany Burns and Erika Bare.

Effective education comes not from giving lectures and barking directions, but from engaging students in conversations. They even wrote a book about it: Connecting Through Conversation: A Playbook for Talking with Students.

We invited Burns and Bare back to the JX to pick up the conversation about conversation, and how well the strategy works in a time of slow rebound from the COVID restrictions.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
