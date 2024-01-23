Wed 9:40 | Beyond lectures: Ashland educators refresh their support of student-teacher conversations

Maybe once upon a time, education was a one-way street: the teacher talked, the student listened-except when directed to talk. It is not like that anymore, or shouldn't be, say Ashland educators Tiffany Burns and Erika Bare.

Effective education comes not from giving lectures and barking directions, but from engaging students in conversations. They even wrote a book about it: Connecting Through Conversation: A Playbook for Talking with Students.

We invited Burns and Bare back to the JX to pick up the conversation about conversation, and how well the strategy works in a time of slow rebound from the COVID restrictions.