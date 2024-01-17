© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | SOCAN presents simple steps to defining your work on climate change

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 17, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

It is organizing guru Marie Kondo who often uses the phrase "spark joy" in helping decide what to keep in your life. It may have other uses.

Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, a biologist and policy expert, uses a similar phrase, "what brings you joy?" That's one of several questions to explore in her approach to taking personal action to slow and/or reverse climate change. Dr. Johnson's approach will take center stage when Southern Oregon Climate Action Now (SOCAN) presents its monthly meeting on January 30th.

The presentation is titled "Daunted by Climate Concern? Let’s Explore Our Options." SOCAN's Flavia Franco and Alan Journet visit with details of this and other efforts to keep climate work as a major focus.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
