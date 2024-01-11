Fri 9:25 | Letting the friendly bacteria do the work: fun with fermentation

Some of the flavors may seem exotic to newcomers, but a fermented-food diet is good for the gut. Science points out how the bacteria in our digestive tracts thrive with the introduction of fermented foods.

You don't have to convince the owners of U Ferment in Talent, a store devoted to helping people make their own fermented food and beverages. Food stylist, Will Smith, host of our Savor podcast on food, discovered the work of U Ferment's Alissa and Brian Kolodzinski and invited them in for a longer chat. If you are not a "fermentista," the breadth may surprise, everything from kimchi to coffee.