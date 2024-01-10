Thu 9 AM | Oregon urges radon testing, provides some free tests

Our part of the country only has moderate potential for radon gas to leak into our homes, but that's enough to be concerned about. And Oregon is making the case for acting upon that concern during January, National Radon Action Month.

We tend to stay indoors more during the cold part of the year, and radon can accumulate in well-sealed buildings. Left unchecked, the gas can lead to lung cancer, so the state Public Health Division recommends radon testing for all homes. Some free test kits are available.

We get details on this and more from Brett Sherry, program manager for Oregon Health Authority’s Healthy Homes & Schools Unit.