The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Oregon urges radon testing, provides some free tests

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 10, 2024 at 10:26 AM PST

Our part of the country only has moderate potential for radon gas to leak into our homes, but that's enough to be concerned about. And Oregon is making the case for acting upon that concern during January, National Radon Action Month.

We tend to stay indoors more during the cold part of the year, and radon can accumulate in well-sealed buildings. Left unchecked, the gas can lead to lung cancer, so the state Public Health Division recommends radon testing for all homes. Some free test kits are available.

We get details on this and more from Brett Sherry, program manager for Oregon Health Authority’s Healthy Homes & Schools Unit.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
