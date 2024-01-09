Wed 9 AM | Forest Service embarks on process to amend Northwest Forest Plan

The northwest timber wars of the 1980s and early 90s came to an end--in theory--with the creation of the Northwest Forest Plan, put into effect in 1994. It called for greatly reduced logging of national forests, and greater protection for the spotted owl and other sensitive forest creatures.

Now there's a process underway to revise the plan, in part to provide even more protection for mature and old growth forests (MOG). A series of public online meetings will explain the process and proposals, and a comment period is open for a few more weeks.

We talk to reps from the USDA Forest Service about the road ahead, and the reasons for it.

