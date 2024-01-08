© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
NPR | from Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildlife
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Groups sue federal government to protect an endangered Pacific sea turtle

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 8, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

A federal decision to expand the fishing zone for sablefish (black cod) on the West Coast resulted in a decision by conservation groups to sue the feds over the action. Sablefish pot gear sits on the ocean floor, but with long lines at the ends that extend to the surface. And that's where the Center for Biological Diversity and the Turtle Island Restoration Network have an issue: they fear Pacific leatherback sea turtles can get tangled in the vertical lines, and get killed by the entanglement.

The turtles are small in number and protected under the Endangered Speces Act, and the federal decision puts sablefish pots in areas identified as leatherback critical habitat. Catherine Kilduff is an attorney at CBD and Todd Steiner is the Executive Director of TIRN; they talk to us about their concerns and their lawsuit.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team