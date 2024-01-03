Thu 9:25 | 2023: the year legal psychedelic therapy began in Oregon

All eyes--and a good bit of outrage--are focused on Oregon's Ballot Measure 110, the one that decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs. Meanwhile, another measure that passed in the same election, Measure 109, quietly continues to provide for guided therapy using the psychedelic drug psilocybin (AKA "magic mushrooms").

The nonprofit Healing Advocacy Fund supports the therapy, both in Oregon and in Colorado, and the organization keeps an eye on developments in both states, and others considering psilocybin use. 2023 was the big year for Oregon, with the law going live and therapy beginning.

We look back at the year's events with HAF Executive Director Sam Chapman and HAF Oregon State Director Heidi Pendergast.