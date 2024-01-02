Wed 9 AM | No surprise: Oregon audit of Measure 110 services finds issues with delivery

The troubles with Oregon's approach to drug addiction and treatment continue to make headlines, almost daily. In December, the Secretary of State's Audit Division released an audit of addiction services funded by Measure 110, and found some issues.

The report indicates people are trying to get treatment services to the people who need them, but money remains unspent, and people remain untreated. We bring in Audits Director Kip Memmott and Audit Manager Ian Green to go through the major points of the audit, and their significance.