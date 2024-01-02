© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | No surprise: Oregon audit of Measure 110 services finds issues with delivery

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 2, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

The troubles with Oregon's approach to drug addiction and treatment continue to make headlines, almost daily. In December, the Secretary of State's Audit Division released an audit of addiction services funded by Measure 110, and found some issues.

The report indicates people are trying to get treatment services to the people who need them, but money remains unspent, and people remain untreated. We bring in Audits Director Kip Memmott and Audit Manager Ian Green to go through the major points of the audit, and their significance.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
