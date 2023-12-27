© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildlife
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Fisheries group sounds warning about increasing frequency of ocean heat waves

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 27, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST

When the weather gets really hot in our region, people tend to head for the ocean. Most days, at least the air is cooler there. But the temperature in the ocean itself is a cause for concern, because heat waves can and do happen in the water, and happen more often in recent years.

The Marine Stewardship Council, a nonprofit focused on overfishing in the oceans, is warning about the increasing effects of marine heat waves on ocean life. As you'd guess, the effects are generally negative.

Nicole Condon, US Program Director for the MSC, visits with some sobering news about overly-warm water, and what it's doing to sea life.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
