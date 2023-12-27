Thu 9:25 | Fisheries group sounds warning about increasing frequency of ocean heat waves

When the weather gets really hot in our region, people tend to head for the ocean. Most days, at least the air is cooler there. But the temperature in the ocean itself is a cause for concern, because heat waves can and do happen in the water, and happen more often in recent years.

The Marine Stewardship Council, a nonprofit focused on overfishing in the oceans, is warning about the increasing effects of marine heat waves on ocean life. As you'd guess, the effects are generally negative.

Nicole Condon, US Program Director for the MSC, visits with some sobering news about overly-warm water, and what it's doing to sea life.

