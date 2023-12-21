Fri 9 AM | Winter is here, with new moves on homelessness

Winter arrives with many of the same issues that faced us in the fall, just with lower temperatures. Case in point: Ashlandmoving toward an ordinance that specifies where people can and cannot camp and rest within city limits, an effort to contain homeless people in certain zones.

That's just one of the stories covered by our reporters this week. They gather to talk about what got covered and how it got covered, in a new edition of The Debrief. JPR News Director Erik Neumann sits down with reporters Roman Battaglia and Jane Vaughan for an overview.

