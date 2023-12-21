© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Winter is here, with new moves on homelessness

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 21, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST

Winter arrives with many of the same issues that faced us in the fall, just with lower temperatures. Case in point: Ashlandmoving toward an ordinance that specifies where people can and cannot camp and rest within city limits, an effort to contain homeless people in certain zones.

That's just one of the stories covered by our reporters this week. They gather to talk about what got covered and how it got covered, in a new edition of The Debrief. JPR News Director Erik Neumann sits down with reporters Roman Battaglia and Jane Vaughan for an overview.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
